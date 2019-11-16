Why We’re Not Impressed By Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited’s (HKG:3636) 6.4% ROCE

Today we'll look at Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (HKG:3636) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Poly Culture Group:

0.064 = CN¥435m ÷ (CN¥13b - CN¥5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Poly Culture Group has an ROCE of 6.4%.

View our latest analysis for Poly Culture Group

Does Poly Culture Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Poly Culture Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Entertainment industry average of 14%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Poly Culture Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Poly Culture Group's current ROCE of 6.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 10.0% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Poly Culture Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:3636 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 16th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Poly Culture Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Poly Culture Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Poly Culture Group has total assets of CN¥13b and current liabilities of CN¥5.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. Poly Culture Group's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.