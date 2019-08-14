Why We’re Not Impressed By Prevas AB’s (STO:PREV B) 8.6% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Prevas AB (STO:PREV B) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Prevas:

0.086 = kr17m ÷ (kr385m - kr185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Prevas has an ROCE of 8.6%.

Is Prevas's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Prevas's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 21% average reported by the IT industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Prevas compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that , Prevas currently has an ROCE of 8.6% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 0.7%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Prevas's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OM:PREV B Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Prevas? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Prevas's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Prevas has total liabilities of kr185m and total assets of kr385m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. Prevas has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Prevas's ROCE

Prevas's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. There might be better investments than Prevas out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.