Why We’re Not Impressed By Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Company Limited’s (HKG:8258) 4.9% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Company Limited (HKG:8258) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry:

0.049 = CN¥7.7m ÷ (CN¥161m – CN¥12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry has an ROCE of 4.9%.

Does Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 11%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

As we can see, Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry currently has an ROCE of 4.9%, less than the 7.7% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Shaanxi Northwest New Technology Industry’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.