Why We’re Not Impressed By Southern Packaging Group Limited’s (SGX:BQP) 3.8% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Southern Packaging Group:

0.038 = CN¥27m ÷ (CN¥1.1b - CN¥412m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Southern Packaging Group has an ROCE of 3.8%.

View our latest analysis for Southern Packaging Group

Is Southern Packaging Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Southern Packaging Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Packaging industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Southern Packaging Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Southern Packaging Group's current ROCE of 3.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 8.7%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Southern Packaging Group's past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:BQP Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Southern Packaging Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Southern Packaging Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Southern Packaging Group has current liabilities of CN¥412m and total assets of CN¥1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Southern Packaging Group's ROCE is concerning.