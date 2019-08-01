Why We’re Not Impressed By Tree Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8395) 2.7% ROCE

Today we'll look at Tree Holdings Limited (HKG:8395) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tree Holdings:

0.027 = HK$2.1m ÷ (HK$102m - HK$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Tree Holdings has an ROCE of 2.7%.

Does Tree Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Tree Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Retail Distributors industry average of 4.5%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Tree Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Tree Holdings's current ROCE of 2.7% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 36%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Tree Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:8395 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Tree Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Tree Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tree Holdings has total liabilities of HK$23m and total assets of HK$102m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Tree Holdings's ROCE