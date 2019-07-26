Why We’re Not Impressed By Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG’s (VIE:WXF) 3.5% ROCE

Today we'll look at Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG (VIE:WXF) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs:

0.035 = €9.9m ÷ (€315m - €29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs has an ROCE of 3.5%.

Is Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 8.3% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~0.5% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs's current ROCE of 3.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 6.6%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs's past growth compares to other companies.

WBAG:WXF Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs has total liabilities of €29m and total assets of €315m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.2% of its total assets. Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.