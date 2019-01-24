Why We’re Not Impressed By Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:532) 10% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:532) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings):

0.10 = HK$159m ÷ (HK$3.8b – HK$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings)’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings)’s ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Electronic industry. Regardless of where Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings)’s ROCE appears to be 10%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.8%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings)’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) has total assets of HK$3.8b and current liabilities of HK$2.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.