Why We’re Not Keen On Adhunik Industries Limited’s (NSE:ADHUNIKIND) 8.1% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Adhunik Industries Limited (NSE:ADHUNIKIND) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Adhunik Industries:

0.081 = ₹116m ÷ (₹2.0b - ₹597m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Adhunik Industries has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Does Adhunik Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Adhunik Industries's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Adhunik Industries stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that , Adhunik Industries currently has an ROCE of 8.1%, less than the 14% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Adhunik Industries's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like Adhunik Industries are cyclical businesses. If Adhunik Industries is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Adhunik Industries's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Adhunik Industries has total liabilities of ₹597m and total assets of ₹2.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.