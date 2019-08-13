Why We’re Not Keen On AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s (VIE:AGR) 2.3% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:AGR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft:

0.023 = €42m ÷ (€2.4b - €605m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Therefore, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft has an ROCE of 2.3%.

See our latest analysis for AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Is AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE is meaningfully below the Food industry average of 10.0%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

We can see that , AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft currently has an ROCE of 2.3%, less than the 7.8% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's past growth compares to other companies.

WBAG:AGR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.