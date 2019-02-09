Why We’re Not Keen On AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s (VIE:AGR) 3.7% Return On Capital

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:AGR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft:

0.037 = €159m ÷ (€2.4b – €570m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

Therefore, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Does AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Food industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

In our analysis, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s ROCE appears to be 3.7%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 2.7%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

WBAG:AGR Last Perf February 9th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.