Why We’re Not Keen On Avista Corporation’s (NYSE:AVA) 4.0% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Avista:

0.04 = US$221m ÷ (US$6.1b - US$531m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Avista has an ROCE of 4.0%.

Does Avista Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Avista's ROCE is meaningfully below the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.0%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Avista compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.7% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that, Avista currently has an ROCE of 4.0%, less than the 5.9% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Avista's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:AVA Past Revenue and Net Income April 19th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Avista.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Avista's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Avista has current liabilities of US$531m and total assets of US$6.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.7% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Avista's admittedly low ROCE.

