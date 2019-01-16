Why We’re Not Keen On Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited’s (HKG:837) 15% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited (HKG:837) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Carpenter Tan Holdings:

0.15 = CN¥113m ÷ (CN¥767m – CN¥62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Carpenter Tan Holdings has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Carpenter Tan Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Carpenter Tan Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.4% average in the Luxury industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Carpenter Tan Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Carpenter Tan Holdings’s current ROCE of 15% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 24%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Carpenter Tan Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Carpenter Tan Holdings’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Carpenter Tan Holdings has total assets of CN¥767m and current liabilities of CN¥62m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.1% of its total assets. With low current liabilities, Carpenter Tan Holdings’s decent ROCE looks that much more respectable.