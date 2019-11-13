Why We’re Not Keen On CFT S.p.A.’s (BIT:CFT) 3.6% Return On Capital

Today we'll look at CFT S.p.A. (BIT:CFT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CFT:

0.036 = €6.2m ÷ (€328m - €157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, CFT has an ROCE of 3.6%.

Does CFT Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, CFT's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Machinery industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how CFT compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.9% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that, CFT currently has an ROCE of 3.6%, less than the 17% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how CFT's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:CFT Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect CFT's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CFT has total liabilities of €157m and total assets of €328m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, CFT's low ROCE is unappealing.

The Bottom Line On CFT's ROCE