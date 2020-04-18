Why We’re Not Keen On Cofidur S.A.’s (EPA:ALCOF) 4.9% Return On Capital

Today we'll look at Cofidur S.A. (EPA:ALCOF) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cofidur:

0.049 = €1.6m ÷ (€48m - €16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Cofidur has an ROCE of 4.9%.

Does Cofidur Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Cofidur's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electronic industry average of 7.8%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Cofidur's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Cofidur's current ROCE of 4.9% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 9.1% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Cofidur's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Cofidur has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Cofidur's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Cofidur has total assets of €48m and current liabilities of €16m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. Cofidur's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.