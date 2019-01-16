Why We’re Not Keen On Dadi Education Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8417) 8.1% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Dadi Education Holdings Limited (HKG:8417) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Dadi Education Holdings:

0.081 = HK$5.9m ÷ (HK$83m – HK$4.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Dadi Education Holdings has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Does Dadi Education Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Dadi Education Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Consumer Services industry average of 13%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Dadi Education Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Dadi Education Holdings’s current ROCE of 8.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 97% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Dadi Education Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Dadi Education Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Dadi Education Holdings has total liabilities of HK$4.0m and total assets of HK$83m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 4.8% of its total assets. Dadi Education Holdings has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.