Why We’re Not Keen On Elecon Engineering Company Limited’s (NSE:ELECON) 8.4% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Elecon Engineering Company Limited (NSE:ELECON) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Elecon Engineering:

0.084 = ₹949m ÷ (₹22b - ₹11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Elecon Engineering has an ROCE of 8.4%.

See our latest analysis for Elecon Engineering

Does Elecon Engineering Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Elecon Engineering's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 13% average reported by the Electrical industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Elecon Engineering compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Our data shows that Elecon Engineering currently has an ROCE of 8.4%, compared to its ROCE of 6.0% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how Elecon Engineering's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:ELECON Past Revenue and Net Income, November 15th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Elecon Engineering? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Elecon Engineering's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Elecon Engineering has total assets of ₹22b and current liabilities of ₹11b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Elecon Engineering's ROCE is concerning.