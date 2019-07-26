Why We’re Not Keen On India Power Corporation Limited’s (NSE:DPSCLTD) 3.5% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate India Power Corporation Limited (NSE:DPSCLTD) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for India Power:

0.035 = ₹593m ÷ (₹22b - ₹5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, India Power has an ROCE of 3.5%.

Is India Power's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, India Power's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 8.1% average reported by the Electric Utilities industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside India Power's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that , India Power currently has an ROCE of 3.5% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 1.5%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how India Power's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If India Power is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do India Power's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

India Power has total assets of ₹22b and current liabilities of ₹5.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On India Power's ROCE

While that is good to see, India Power has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis.