Why We’re Not Keen On Jash Engineering Limited’s (NSE:JASH) 2.4% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Jash Engineering Limited (NSE:JASH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Jash Engineering:

0.024 = ₹31m ÷ (₹2.3b – ₹1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Jash Engineering has an ROCE of 2.4%.

Does Jash Engineering Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Jash Engineering’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Machinery industry average of 15%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Jash Engineering compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Jash Engineering’s current ROCE of 2.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 19% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

NSEI:JASH Past Revenue and Net Income, March 7th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Jash Engineering? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Jash Engineering’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Jash Engineering has total assets of ₹2.3b and current liabilities of ₹1.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 43% of its total assets. Jash Engineering has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Jash Engineering’s ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect.