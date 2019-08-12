Why We’re Not Keen On Keppel Corporation Limited’s (SGX:BN4) 1.9% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Keppel:

0.019 = S$378m ÷ (S$30b - S$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Keppel has an ROCE of 1.9%.

See our latest analysis for Keppel

Does Keppel Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Keppel's ROCE is meaningfully below the Industrials industry average of 3.4%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Keppel's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Keppel's current ROCE of 1.9% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 5.8% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Keppel's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:BN4 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Keppel.

Keppel's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Keppel has total liabilities of S$11b and total assets of S$30b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Keppel's ROCE is concerning.

What We Can Learn From Keppel's ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.