Why We’re Not Keen On Krishana Phoschem Limited’s (NSE:KRISHANA) 9.5% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Krishana Phoschem Limited (NSE:KRISHANA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Krishana Phoschem:

0.095 = ₹112m ÷ (₹1.5b – ₹309m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Krishana Phoschem has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Does Krishana Phoschem Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Krishana Phoschem’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 17% average reported by the Chemicals industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Krishana Phoschem stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Krishana Phoschem currently has an ROCE of 9.5% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 7.0%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Krishana Phoschem is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Krishana Phoschem’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Krishana Phoschem has total liabilities of ₹309m and total assets of ₹1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 21% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.