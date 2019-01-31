Why We’re Not Keen On Leonardo S.p.a.’s (BIT:LDO) 7.3% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Leonardo S.p.a. (BIT:LDO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Leonardo:

0.073 = €760m ÷ (€16b – €5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Leonardo has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for Leonardo

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Is Leonardo’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Leonardo’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 10% average reported by the Aerospace & Defense industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Aside from the industry comparison, Leonardo’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

BIT:LDO Last Perf January 31st 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Leonardo.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Leonardo’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Leonardo has total assets of €16b and current liabilities of €5.7b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. Leonardo has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Leonardo’s ROCE

Unfortunately, its ROCE is still uninspiring, and there are potentially more attractive prospects out there. You might be able to find a better buy than Leonardo. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).