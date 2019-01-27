Why We’re Not Keen On MACA Limited’s (ASX:MLD) 8.0% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for MACA:

0.08 = AU$28m ÷ (AU$446m – AU$93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, MACA has an ROCE of 8.0%.

Is MACA’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, MACA’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Metals and Mining industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how MACA stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

MACA’s current ROCE of 8.0% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 30% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note MACA could be considered a cyclical business. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for MACA.

How MACA’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

MACA has total assets of AU$446m and current liabilities of AU$93m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On MACA’s ROCE

That said, MACA's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. But note: MACA may not be the best stock to buy.