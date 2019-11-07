Why We’re Not Keen On Morien Resources Corp.’s (CVE:MOX) 0.8% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Morien Resources Corp. (CVE:MOX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Morien Resources:

0.0081 = CA$22k ÷ (CA$3.1m - CA$375k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Morien Resources has an ROCE of 0.8%.

See our latest analysis for Morien Resources

Is Morien Resources's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Morien Resources's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 3.2% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Morien Resources's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Morien Resources reported an ROCE of 0.8% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how Morien Resources's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

TSXV:MOX Past Revenue and Net Income, November 7th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note Morien Resources could be considered a cyclical business. How cyclical is Morien Resources? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Morien Resources's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Morien Resources has total liabilities of CA$375k and total assets of CA$3.1m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.