Why We’re Not Keen On NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 3.7% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for NOW:

0.037 = -US$41.0m ÷ (US$1.9b – US$467m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, NOW has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Does NOW Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, NOW’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 7.9% average in the Trade Distributors industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how NOW compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.7% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

NOW has an ROCE of 3.7%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for NOW.

How NOW’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

NOW has total assets of US$1.9b and current liabilities of US$467m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

What We Can Learn From NOW’s ROCE

That's not a bad thing, however NOW has a weak ROCE and may not be an attractive investment.