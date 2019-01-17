Why We’re Not Keen On Public Joint Stock Company Abrau-Durso’s (MCX:ABRD) 15% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Public Joint Stock Company Abrau-Durso (MCX:ABRD) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Abrau-Durso:

0.15 = RUруб1.3b ÷ (RUруб12b – RUруб1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Abrau-Durso has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Abrau-Durso’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Abrau-Durso’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.3% average in the Beverage industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from how Abrau-Durso stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Abrau-Durso’s current ROCE of 15% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 26%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Abrau-Durso is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Abrau-Durso’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Abrau-Durso has total liabilities of RUруб1.1b and total assets of RUруб12b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.6% of its total assets. Abrau-Durso reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.