Why We’re Not Keen On Rallye SA’s (EPA:RAL) 5.4% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at Rallye SA (EPA:RAL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Rallye:

0.054 = €1.2b ÷ (€38b – €16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Rallye has an ROCE of 5.4%.

Does Rallye Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Rallye’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Consumer Retailing industry average of 10%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Rallye’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Rallye.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Rallye’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Rallye has total liabilities of €16b and total assets of €38b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. Rallye’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Rallye’s ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there.