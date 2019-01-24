Why We’re Not Keen On Saga Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGA) 8.3% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Saga Communications:

0.083 = US$19m ÷ (US$243m – US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Saga Communications has an ROCE of 8.3%.

Is Saga Communications’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Saga Communications’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.2% average of the Media industry. Separate from how Saga Communications stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Saga Communications’s current ROCE of 8.3% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 14% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Saga Communications has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Saga Communications’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Saga Communications has total assets of US$243m and current liabilities of US$14m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.7% of its total assets. Saga Communications reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Saga Communications’s ROCE

If performance improves, then Saga Communications may be an OK investment, especially at the right valuation.