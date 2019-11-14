Why We’re Not Keen On Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited’s (HKG:2727) 4.7% Return On Capital

Today we'll look at Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (HKG:2727) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Shanghai Electric Group:

0.047 = CN¥5.3b ÷ (CN¥264b - CN¥150b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Shanghai Electric Group has an ROCE of 4.7%.

Is Shanghai Electric Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Shanghai Electric Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electrical industry average of 8.1%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Shanghai Electric Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

The image below shows how Shanghai Electric Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:2727 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Shanghai Electric Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Shanghai Electric Group's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Shanghai Electric Group has total liabilities of CN¥150b and total assets of CN¥264b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Current liabilities of this level result in a meaningful boost to Shanghai Electric Group's ROCE.