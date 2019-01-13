Why We’re Not Keen On SQLI SA’s (EPA:SQI) 7.1% Return On Capital

Today we are going to look at SQLI SA (EPA:SQI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for SQLI:

0.071 = €11m ÷ (€252m – €88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, SQLI has an ROCE of 7.1%.

See our latest analysis for SQLI

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is SQLI’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see SQLI’s ROCE is meaningfully below the IT industry average of 16%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, SQLI’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

SQLI’s current ROCE of 7.1% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 10%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

ENXTPA:SQI Last Perf January 13th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

SQLI’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

SQLI has total liabilities of €88m and total assets of €252m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. SQLI’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.