Why We’re Not Keen On Starrise Media Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1616) 5.9% Return On Capital

Today we'll evaluate Starrise Media Holdings Limited (HKG:1616) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Starrise Media Holdings:

0.059 = CN¥85m ÷ (CN¥2.0b - CN¥557m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Starrise Media Holdings has an ROCE of 5.9%.

Is Starrise Media Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Starrise Media Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Luxury industry average of 8.6%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, Starrise Media Holdings's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Our data shows that Starrise Media Holdings currently has an ROCE of 5.9%, compared to its ROCE of 4.2% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Starrise Media Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:1616 Past Revenue and Net Income April 18th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Starrise Media Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Starrise Media Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Starrise Media Holdings has total assets of CN¥2.0b and current liabilities of CN¥557m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.