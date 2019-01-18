Why We’re Not Keen On Tsui Wah Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1314) 1.8% Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Tsui Wah Holdings Limited (HKG:1314) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Tsui Wah Holdings:

0.018 = HK$65m ÷ (HK$1.5b – HK$293m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Tsui Wah Holdings has an ROCE of 1.8%.

View our latest analysis for Tsui Wah Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Tsui Wah Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Tsui Wah Holdings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 5.2% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Tsui Wah Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Tsui Wah Holdings’s current ROCE of 1.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 13% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

SEHK:1314 Last Perf January 18th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Tsui Wah Holdings.

How Tsui Wah Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Tsui Wah Holdings has total liabilities of HK$293m and total assets of HK$1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 20% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.