Why not let Wisconsin voters decide on recreational pot, gun background checks? | Letters

I see Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wishes to put an abortion referendum on the ballot this spring (“GOP looks ahead on abortion, diversity,” Dec. 26).

That seems somewhat hypocritical. Vos says the voters should decide if abortions should be banned after 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

However, there are other issues that the majority of voters would like to have legal as well. Recreational marijuana and universal background checks on gun sales immediately come to mind.

I ask Vos to put those issues on the ballot too. Please be consistent.

Steve Stein, Oak Creek

