Why Now May Be The Best Time For U.S. Students To Get An MBA In The UK

Wendy Loretto, dean of Scotland’s University of Edinburgh Business School (center, surrounded by students): “When you have more diversity in the classroom, you’re enriching what it means to be an MBA student.” Courtesy photos

The British pound has fallen to an all-time low. With inflation on the rise, the strength of the U.S. dollar may provide American students with the opportunity to get their MBA for a fraction of the cost — in the UK.

So says Chris Healy, head of MBA marketing and recruitment at Alliance Manchester Business School. And his view is backed by data: According to a new survey by UK-based consultant CarringtonCrisp of more than 3,000 B-school students from over 20 countries, 40% selected the UK ahead of the U.S. (35%), European Union (26%), Canada and India (both 19%).

“The cost of business education in the U.S. — and North America as a whole — is very high,” Healy says. “Most Americans have a local MBA that might not even be ranked in the top 100 MBA programs, yet it will be double the price of an MBA in the UK.”

SEIZING THE MOMENT

Alliance and other UK schools are trying to use this moment in history to their advantage by recruiting more American students. Healy says that 12% of Alliance Manchester’s Global MBA that began classes in July 2022 came from North America.

“We’d like to see that number continue to rise in 2023,” he says.

Poets&Quants spoke with two students from the U.S. who opted for the UK MBA instead of an American one. While cost inevitably weighed into their decision to study outside of their home country, so did the desire for a flexible delivery and a diverse classroom experience.

THE DESIRE FOR FLEXIBILITY: ‘GOING BACK TO SCHOOL IN-PERSON WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE’

Rakesh Kumar Dhasani-Bhaktavatsalam: “I’d spend a minimum of $70,000 for an MBA in the U.S.”

Rakesh Kumar Dhasani-Bhaktavatsalam always wanted to do an MBA.

He lives in Buffalo City, New York, and works as a technology director helping banking and financial clients in the tech space with digital transformation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Aspiring to climb the corporate ladder, he began researching different programs in 2021.

Story continues

The main thing he wanted out of his degree was a flexible, online delivery, a diverse classroom, and an affordable cost. In April 2022, he started his online MBA at Durham University Business School in Durham, England. “As a busy professional, I have to manage my job and my family,” he says. “Going back to school in-person would be impossible for me.”

Online MBA delivery means that Dhasani-Bhaktavatsalam can study “whenever it’s convenient,” while still getting the same quality of education as an in-person MBA. “It’s the same syllabus,” he says.

MAKING THE MOST OUT OF TUITION

Aside from flexibility, Dhasani-Bhaktavatsalam wanted a program that would make the most out of his money. “I’d spend a minimum of $70,000 for an MBA in the U.S.,” he says.

At Durham, his MBA cost him £30,000, which equates to just under $35,000 USD.

Michael Anthonisz, Durham University Business School’s MBA program director, says the school’s seen an increase in North American students over the last year. However, since the biggest shift in currency has been as of late, he predicts there will be a rise in US enrolment in the coming months. “Cost is such a big factor in students’ decision-making,” says Anthonisz. “I’d be surprised if the number of American students didn’t increase.”

Alliance Manchester’s Chris Healy: “Most Americans have a local MBA that might not even be ranked in the top 100 MBA programs, yet it will be double the price of an MBA in the UK.”

‘SUCH A DIFFERENCE IN PRICE POINT’

Price was also top of mind for Vanessa Gore, first-year MBA student at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. “When I started to look at schools overseas, seeing such a difference in price point made me realize that I could actually afford to do this,” she says.

Prior to beginning her MBA, she says she felt that she was getting “stagnant” in her career. “It was too early in my career to feel this way,” she says. “I knew I was going to do an MBA, it was just a matter of when.”

Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gore researched MBAs in her home state before looking at international options. Upon realizing the astronomical prices of American MBAs, she packed her bags, sold her belongings, and moved across the world to Edinburgh for a considerably cheaper, hybrid-style MBA. This model has her in class two to four hours everyday, with the rest of the content delivered online.

In total, Edinburgh’s one-year, full-time MBA cost her £35,000. But with the shorter completion time, she’ll only have to put her career on pause for a year rather than two. Plus, getting a scholarship made it even more financially feasible.

A DIVERSE CLASSROOM — IN-PERSON AND ONLINE

Vanessa Gore: “It’s amazing to get to know each other and learn everyone’s reasons for coming here,” the American says.

Another factor that drew both Dhasani-Bhaktavatsalam and Gore to UK MBAs was the desire for a diverse classroom. “There are so many quality business schools in the U.S.,” says Healy. “But the classrooms are generally very U.S.-dominated. When the program is online, you’ll get a more internationally diverse candidate pool, which makes for more diverse conversations.”

Dhasani-Bhaktavatsalam aspired to make global connections. For him, it was important that he find a program that would help him build his professional network. In his cohort of 30 people, each person is from a different country. “That’s the best part about this MBA,” he says. “Students are from Canada, the UK, Africa, China, and some have become my good friends.”

Through building an international network, he’s looking forward to leveraging unique opportunities to collaborate with the people he meets. “I have classmates who are CFOs. You never know, down the line we could all start our own company together,” he says, excitedly.

But online MBAs aren’t the only places where diversity thrives; in Gore’s hybrid program, her class is made up of 59 students from 21 different nationalities. Only one person is from Scotland; the rest are international students, including five Americans. “It’s amazing to get to know each other and learn everyone’s reasons for coming here,” she says. “It offers a great shift in your personal perspective as well as in your professional perspective.”

Wendy Loretto, dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School, says diversity is the number-one thing past students have praised about the school’s MBA.

“Perhaps more than any other aspect of the MBA, they praise the international diversity of the cohort and the ways in which they learn from each other,” she explains. “When you have more diversity in the classroom, you’re enriching what it means to be an MBA student.”

‘YOU’RE GOING TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY AS A HUMAN BEING AS WELL AS A PROFESSIONAL’

Post-MBA, Dhasani-Bhaktavatsalam’s long term aspiration is to be an entrepreneur and start his own, multinational company. Because of this, he’s on a mission to learn more about global operation and strategic management. “These concepts are going to help me go to the next level in my professional career,” he says.

When he graduates, he’s open to getting a job in the UK job market. “I’ve been living in the US for over ten years,” he explains. “In the future, if I get a better opportunity somewhere in the UK, I’m open to moving there.”

Gore plans on staying in the UK one she graduates in 2023. Since the UK has recently introduced a post-study graduate visa, American students can get up to two years following their studies to live and work there.

She advises that anyone considering getting their in-person MBA at a UK school to “just go for it.”

“It sounds extreme when you tell someone you just sold your entire life to move to another country,” says Gore. “But I think if you’re looking for an opportunity to move abroad, school is a great avenue to do so. If you do something like this, you’re going to grow significantly as a human being as well as a professional.”

DON’T MISS 5 ADVANTAGES TO STUDYING AN MBA IN THE UK and AT STANFORD GSB, A CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC CULTURE & INFLUENCE

The post Why Now May Be The Best Time For U.S. Students To Get An MBA In The UK appeared first on Poets&Quants.