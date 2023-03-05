Why now is the time for savers to lock into a fixed-term bond

People looking at a graph

Savers should put their money into fixed-rate bonds now before rates fall, experts have urged.

The highest rate for a one-year bond has already dropped from 4.75pc in October to 4.31pc, while for five-year deals rates are down from 5.1pc in November to 4.51pc, according to the analyst Savings Champion.

Savings bond rates surged in the wake of the mini-Budget because they were influenced by market predictions that central interest rates could hit 6pc.

Since Jeremy Hunt became chancellor in October and scrapped most of these plans, market expectations of such rises have dropped.

Savings rates have already started to fall as a result, with banks anticipating interest rates peaking this year.

The top three-year rate has slumped to 4.46pc, from 5pc in November, and the highest two-year rate fell from 5pc to 4.46pc during the same period.

Ashley Webb, of Capital Economics, a research consultancy, has predicted interest rates will fall faster than expected due to the economy proving to be more resilient than expected.

It expects Bank Rate to fall from 4.5pc to 3pc by the end of 2024. It says savings deals will likely follow.

Expectations for Government bonds – or “gilt” – yields, also give an indication of which way savings deals will go.

Ms Webb said: “We think the two-year gilt yield will fall from 3.66pc now to around 2.25pc by the end of 2024. Similarly, we think the five-year gilt yield will fall from 3.67pc now to around 2.4pc by the end of next year. That will probably drag down savings rates on fixed-term bonds.”

For one-year bonds, Ms Webb said the 12-month “SONIA” (sterling overnight index average) – another measure of short-term expectations for Bank Rate over the 12 months ahead – was a more important indicator.

The average is forecast to drop from 4.59pc to 4.34pc in May.

Anna Bowes, of Savings Champion, said: “If you see a rate on a savings bond that you’re attracted to, you might as well get it when you can.

“Rates may start to fall again. All this time you’re waiting for better rates you’re missing out on higher interest in the meantime. The interest would need to be much higher to make up for that loss.”