Why NSC Groupe SA’s (EPA:ALNSC) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate NSC Groupe SA (EPA:ALNSC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for NSC Groupe:

0.065 = €4.5m ÷ (€106m - €37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, NSC Groupe has an ROCE of 6.5%.

Is NSC Groupe's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, NSC Groupe's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Machinery industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, NSC Groupe's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how NSC Groupe's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:ALNSC Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If NSC Groupe is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect NSC Groupe's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

NSC Groupe has total assets of €106m and current liabilities of €37m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. NSC Groupe's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On NSC Groupe's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. You might be able to find a better investment than NSC Groupe. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).