Why NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) Could Be Worth Watching

NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at NTPM Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In NTPM Holdings Berhad?

Good news, investors! NTPM Holdings Berhad is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR0.74, but it is currently trading at RM0.46 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that NTPM Holdings Berhad’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from NTPM Holdings Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for NTPM Holdings Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NTPM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NTPM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NTPM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing NTPM Holdings Berhad at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NTPM Holdings Berhad you should be mindful of and 2 of these don't sit too well with us.

If you are no longer interested in NTPM Holdings Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

