Why We Like Nucleus Financial Group Plc’s (LON:NUC) 32% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Nucleus Financial Group Plc (LON:NUC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nucleus Financial Group:

0.32 = UK£5.6m ÷ (UK£31m - UK£14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Nucleus Financial Group has an ROCE of 32%.

Is Nucleus Financial Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Nucleus Financial Group's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Nucleus Financial Group's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Nucleus Financial Group's past growth compares to other companies.

AIM:NUC Past Revenue and Net Income, July 28th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Nucleus Financial Group.

Do Nucleus Financial Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nucleus Financial Group has total liabilities of UK£14m and total assets of UK£31m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. Nucleus Financial Group's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Nucleus Financial Group's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.