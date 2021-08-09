Here’s Why NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Became a Material Contributor in Vulcan Value’s Q2 Results

Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the Small Cap, 14.8% for the Focus Composite Fund, 13.9% return was delivered by the Focus Plus Composite Fund, and 13.6% was gained by the All Cap Composite Fund for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Vulcan Value Partners, the fund mentioned NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and discussed its stance on the firm. NVIDIA Corporation is a Santa Clara, California-based computer systems design services company, that currently has a $514.2 billion market capitalization. NVDA delivered a 58.08% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 84.27%. The stock closed at $206.37 per share on August 05, 2021.

Here is what Vulcan Value Partners has to say about NVIDIA Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"NVIDIA Corp. was a material contributor during the quarter. NVIDIA’s products are at the intersection of a number of important computing trends including the movement to the Cloud, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, edge computing, gaming, and more. The company continues to execute well, and its value continues to compound rapidly."

Based on our calculations, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. NVDA was in 80 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 88 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a 39.32% return in the past 3 months.

