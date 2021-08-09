Here’s Why NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Became a Material Contributor in Vulcan Value’s Q2 Results

Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the Small Cap, 14.8% for the Focus Composite Fund, 13.9% return was delivered by the Focus Plus Composite Fund, and 13.6% was gained by the All Cap Composite Fund for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Vulcan Value Partners, the fund mentioned NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and discussed its stance on the firm. NVIDIA Corporation is a Santa Clara, California-based computer systems design services company, that currently has a $514.2 billion market capitalization. NVDA delivered a 58.08% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 84.27%. The stock closed at $206.37 per share on August 05, 2021.

Here is what Vulcan Value Partners has to say about NVIDIA Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"NVIDIA Corp. was a material contributor during the quarter. NVIDIA’s products are at the intersection of a number of important computing trends including the movement to the Cloud, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, edge computing, gaming, and more. The company continues to execute well, and its value continues to compound rapidly."

Based on our calculations, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. NVDA was in 80 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 88 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) delivered a 39.32% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, pet market is growing at a 7% annual rate and is expected to reach $110 billion in 2021. So, we are checking out the 5 best stocks for animal lovers. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

