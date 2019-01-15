Why NVIDIA Stock Plunged 31% in 2018

What a difference a year can make.

In one year, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock went from being belle of the stock market ball to something akin to an evil witch casting spells on investors' portfolios. After returning 227% and 82% in 2016 and 2017, respectively, shares of the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist declined 30.8% (including dividends) in 2018.

For context, the S&P 500 declined 4.4% (including dividends), while shares of NVIDIA's discrete GPU archrival Advanced Micro Devices gained 79.6% last year.

As for 2019, NVIDIA stock has returned 11.5%, through Friday, Jan. 11, when it closed at $148.83. That's much better than the S&P 500's 3.6% return, but it's still 49% off NVIDIA stock's all-time closing high of $289.07, set on Oct. 1, 2018.

Here's what investors should know.

Before we dig into what went wrong for NVIDIA in 2018, let's consider the bigger picture. Despite getting pummeled last year, NVIDIA stock is still a massive winner -- it's returned 410% over the three-year period through Jan. 11. While this is little consolation for folks who bought near or at the stock's high, it's something for long-term-focused investors to keep in mind.

Thanks to its powerful 2018 showing, AMD stock has performed better than NVIDIA stock over the three-year period -- it's gained a whopping 766%. However, NVIDIA remains the champ over longer periods. Over the five-year period, for instance, shares of NVIDIA returned 895%, versus AMD's 386% rise.

NVIDIA stock's poor 2018 performance: Two main catalysts

Shares of NVIDIA were flying high last year until October, as the chart below shows. We can attribute the stock's poor performance in 2018 largely to the following two factors, the second of which is company-specific and has two components:

The major market sell-off in October that hit highly valued tech stocks particularly hard. Concerns about rising interest rates, a slowing global economy -- and particularly slowing demand for semiconductors -- and the escalating trade war with China were likely the main reasons for the market jitters. NVIDIA stock declined 25% in October. NVIDIA's release of third-quarter results along with fourth-quarter guidance on Nov. 15 that disappointed the market. The culprit: the "cryptocurrency hangover," to use NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's words.