Why NY's subway shooting again raises important questions for America | Mike Kelly

You could almost hear the cheers and relief of a whole city — perhaps a whole nation — in the words of New York Mayor Eric Adams.

“My fellow New Yorkers. We got him,” Adams proclaimed as he announced the capture of alleged subway shooter, Frank James. "We got him.”

Yes, police appear have the right suspect in custody. New York “got” the seemingly disturbed and angry man who turned a crowded rush hour subway car in Brooklyn into another crime scene one morning this week. Frank James, 62, faces federal terrorism charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

But America — and New York — is still waiting to get the message on the growing problem of violence.

To understand how perplexing, troublesome and common this conundrum has become for the nation, consider first some raw numbers.

Tuesday’s shooting on a Brooklyn subway that left 10 wounded and nearly 20 others injured in the stampede to escape was nearly the 150th mass shooting in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a Washington-based non-profit that defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people are shot.

At this rate, America may witness more than 500 mass shootings by the end of 2022.

Strangely, that’s actually the good news. Last year, America endured 693 mass shootings. In 2020, it was 611.

We don’t hear about most of this gun play. Sadly, America’s capacity for shock is still framed by the color of the victims and the size of their bank accounts.

But violence doesn't know skin color or class or timing. Brooklyn is one of the most diverse communities in America by any measure — race, economics, religion, age, gender — and it has now joined the ranks of cities besieged by this mass shooting epidemic.

The bullets flew around 8:30 a.m., as Brooklyn — indeed, America — was commuting to work or school. As usual at that hour, the “N” train, where the shooting took place, was packed. Four of the wounded were students on the way to school, authorities said.

No body seemed to notice when James stepped on to the subway. With a backpack slung over his shoulder and wearing an orange reflective vest, a surgical mask and the kind of yellow protective plastic “hard” hat favored by construction workers, he seemed to be just another guy heading to work.

Police say that James took a seat at one end of the subway car. A man sitting next to James would later tell reporters that he didn’t notice anything odd. Like so many of us might be doing in that situation, the man was studying something on his cell phone screen. Or to describe the scene another way: It was just another ordinary rush hour. No reason to worry.

That soon changed.

As the train rolled along the tracks between 59th and 36th Streets toward Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, James reportedly reached into his back pack and pulled out what police describe as a “smoke device” — essentially a smoke bomb set off in a crowded, unprotected space.

James slipped a gas mask over his face and set off the “device.” As smoke filled the subway car and passengers screamed, James pulled out a Glock semiautomatic handgun and quickly fired 33 rounds.

This bring us to the next conundrum — actually three questions.

How did James get his hands on a gas mask?

And a smoke bomb?

And a semi-automatic handgun and what police describe as at least three “extended magazines” to hold more bullets to fire without reloading?

Each question is framed by yet another disturbing fact: Frank James not only had a long history of arrests but, in recent months, he continually posted angry, threatening videos on social media.

In one video, James even mocked Mayor Adams’s pledge to reduce crime which had jumped by 60 percent in New York City just in February. Much of the crime wave took place in the city’s subways. “He may slow it down, but he ain’t stopping it,” James said of the mayor’s anti-crime efforts and the special attention to subways. “That means you’d have to police in every station and that’s just not possible.”

From 1992 to 2007, police say, James had been arrested nine times on such charges as possession of burglary tools, committing a criminal sex act, theft of services, trespassing, larceny and disorderly conduct. Six arrests took place in New York, three more in New Jersey.

Police say James was able to legally purchase his pistol in Ohio in 2011 because none of his crimes was serious enough to be considered a felony. Police still don't know how James reportedly obtained a gas mask or the larger magazines that allowed him to fire a stream of bullets without reloading. In New York and New Jersey, such magazines are illegal.

As for the smoke device, James appears to have purchased that and other fire works legally in Wisconsin. Here, in New York or New Jersey, such "devices" are illegal. But, like James, anyone who wants to buy fire works or smoke bombs only needs to drive to Pennsylvania or beyond where the laws are much more lenient.

As for the threatening videos, no one seemed to notice.

Such social media platforms as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok claim to monitor violent or threat-filled content that is posted by their billions of users. But their efforts are limited.

Social media was set up to offer space for free expression. But social media has been invaded by far too much irresponsibility. From Donald Trump, with his inaccurate posts on Twitter to all manner of Russian hackers to the horde of ordinary folks with too much time on their hands, America’s social media platforms have become home to far too many lies, threats and fact-free conspiracy theories. Monitoring this flood is nearly impossible, or so we are told.

And so, nothing is really done.

“We are watching signs around us of those who are leaning toward violent actions and ignoring them,” Mayor Adams told CNN. “I cannot play a song on a social media channel that belongs to someone else without them identifying that. Why aren’t we identifying these dangerous threats? Why aren’t we being more proactive instead of waiting for this to happen?”

America has faced this fact pattern before — and similar questions like Mayor Adams asks. It’s now a familiar ritual. But we can’t seem to agree on what to do.

A mass shooting takes place. The shooter is arrested or killed or takes their own life.

Then we discover the shooter had a history of deep anger or, even worse, long-term and noticeable mental problems, some of which turned up on social media. We also discover that he had been in trouble before, sometimes arrested for smaller crimes, sometimes not.

But despite the track record of anger and crime, our man managed to get his hands on a gun. Despite calls by the public to keep guns out of the hands of criminals — even those charged with the kinds of non-felonies that James was arrested for — America’s gun lobby has pushed back, citing the Constitutional right for anyone to “bear arms.”

After a mass shooting another familiar ritual takes place. Our political leaders, wearing their long faces and offering “thoughts and prayers,” gather by the usual collection of microphones and express horror and call for “background checks” to prevent unhinged people from obtaining guns.

Little is done.

And then, comes the inevitable. A few days later, another mass shooting takes place. Like hamsters running on the same captive, caged wheel that takes us nowhere, we circle back to the same questions and collective frustrations.

James was caught with solid police work. “We were able to shrink his world quickly,” said New York’s Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said at one point. “There was no where else for him to run.”

That’s true. And meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, whose office in Brooklyn is mounting the federal terrorism case against James, promised to “use every tool at our disposal to bring this individual to justice, and restore safety and peace of mind to all.”

Peace may win the case in court.

The harder job will be restoring peace of mind for the rest of us.

