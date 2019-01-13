Why O'Reilly Automotive Stock Smashed the Market in 2018

What happened

Shares of auto-parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) rose 43.1% 2018, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a year of startling outperformance from the auto-parts retailers -- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) also did very well in an otherwise lackluster year for the S&P 500.

ORLY Chart More

ORLY data by YCharts

There are probably three reasons O'Reilly and the others did so well. For starters, they all reported solid same-store-sales growth in 2018, marking somewhat of a recovery from a period of weakness.

Comparable same store sales growth at O'Reilly Automotive, AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts More

Data source: company presentations. Chart by author.

Revenue growth at auto-parts retailers is partly dependent on weather -- as extreme weather in winter and summer puts stress on cars -- as well as on miles driven and the age of the automobiles. Vehicles more than seven years old are typically the sweet spot for auto-parts retailers.

Therefore, after a couple of years of mild winters, O'Reilly, AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts found themselves surpassping easier comparable numbers from previous years, aided by a pickup in the economy in 2018 that encouraged a record year for miles driven.

Second, fears over a cyclical slowdown in the economy fed through into a defensive mentality in the market, and investors may have decided to switch away from more cyclically aligned stocks toward auto-parts retailers -- traditionally seen as good recession-resistant stocks to buy.