Here’s Why Oakmark Fund Added Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to its Portfolio

Oakmark Funds, an investment management company, released its “Oakmark Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -1.9%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which returned -4.9%. For the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2022, the fund declined -17.7% compared to a decline of -15.5% for the S&P 500 Index. Energy and healthcare sectors contributed positively to the fund’s performance in the quarter while communication services and financials sectors detracted from the performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Oakmark Funds discussed stocks like Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is a media company. On October 11, 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) stock closed at $11.60 per share. One-month return of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) was -10.42% and its shares lost 52.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion.

Here is what Oakmark Funds specifically said about Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) was created through the merger of Discovery, Inc., and WarnerMedia earlier this year. The combination created one of the largest media companies in the U.S. with a massive back catalog of valuable content from the Warner Bros. Studio, HBO, and the Discovery and Turner television networks. The company is on pace to earn around $1.50 per share this year despite directing much of its content catalog toward its streaming services HBO Max and discovery+, which are collectively generating significant losses. We believe that this content catalog will be profitably monetized over time—whether through the company’s own streaming services or through licensing content to other platforms. Either path will significantly bolster earnings from current levels. Meanwhile, the combination will also allow for significant cost reductions across the cable network and streaming businesses, thereby further boosting profits. Warner Bros. shares are currently trading at just a mid-single digit multiple of our estimate of underlying earnings power after accounting for these factors. We believe that is far too cheap given the quality of its content assets."

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 68 hedge fund portfolios held Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) at the end of the second quarter, which was 47 in the previous quarter.

