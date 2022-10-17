Why Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Could Be Worth Watching

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£9.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£8.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ocean Wilsons Holdings' current trading price of UK£8.95 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ocean Wilsons Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ocean Wilsons Holdings Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ocean Wilsons Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £9.07, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Ocean Wilsons Holdings’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Ocean Wilsons Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 9.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Ocean Wilsons Holdings, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OCN’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OCN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Ocean Wilsons Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Ocean Wilsons Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

