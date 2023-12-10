Why Ohio needs a spousal rape law. A marriage license does not revoke a woman’s rights.

Sexual violence is often used as a tool of dominance and control within marriages and intimate partner relationships.

Currently, survivors in Ohio who experience sexual violence within marriages are unprotected because a loophole exists within the laws that allows perpetrators to get away with inflicting sexual violence on their partners. After 30 years of advocacy efforts by the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence and Ohio rape crisis organizations, Ohio is one step closer to eliminating the spousal rape exemption with a near unanimous vote on House Bill 161, sending it to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

As a professional in the movement to end sexual violence, I am baffled why this piece of legislation has met consistent opposition for decades.

We recently learned from state Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, about why he voted no on the passing of House Bill 161. “I personally don’t believe that a man, if he’s married and has physical relations with his wife, that can be considered rape,” Dean told the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau after the vote. “I also know that if they’re living apart or they’re divorced and stuff, sure, that’d be rape. I think this law can be used as a wedge between husband and wife and families and a husband and wife’s relationship.”

This line of reasoning is part of the rape culture that allows sexual violence to continue and remain underreported in our homes and communities. Regardless of marital status and how many times a spouse has engaged in sexual relations with their spouse, they have the right to say no. Saying no is about having autonomy over one’s body. Autonomy is not revoked by a marriage license.

Dean’s line of thinking reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the issue. Rape is a crime, regardless of the relationship between the individuals involved. The proposed changes in HB 161 do not criminalize consensual relations but aim to remove an archaic legal shield that has no place in a modern and just society. In fact, Ohio is one of only 11 states that maintains this spousal loophole, and it is time to end the inequity.

Statistics from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network reveal a stark reality — one-third of rapes are committed by a person’s current or former spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey further underscores the prevalence of sexual violence within intimate relationships. By clinging to laws that treat survivors differently based on their marital status, Ohio perpetuates an injustice that demands urgent correction.

The bottom line is that spousal rape is not acceptable, and Ohio can protect survivors and hold all offenders accountable. We need this bill to close this loophole and bring us in line with the rest of our country. In the coming legislative sessions, I call upon lawmakers in the Ohio Senate to join the ranks of states that champion fairness and protection for survivors of sexual violence.

Teresa Stafford is chief executive officer of the Hope & Healing Survivor Resource Center in Akron and Medina.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Why Ohio needs a spousal rape law and Rep. Bill Dean is wrong