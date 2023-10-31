Why oil’s next mega-merger should be Shell and BP

When it comes to flogging the crown jewels of enterprise and business, Britain is the global leader.

Successive governments have thought nothing of repeatedly selling off the family silver in a wholly misguided attempt to demonstrate that the country is open to foreign investors.

It’s why vast swathes of critical infrastructure along with so many of our most important companies now find themselves in the hands of ruthless private equity houses or at the whim of dispassionate overseas owners.

Yet surely this naive “help yourself” approach includes some exceptions – national champions that remain completely off limits to international raiders?

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

What, for example, would be the response of Downing Street to a trans-Atlantic takeover bid for BP?

The company has been left highly-vulnerable to an opportunistic swoop, first by the sudden departure of boss Bernard Looney, and now by what could prove to be a final wave of industry consolidation unleashed in America.

BP's former chief executive Bernard Looney resigned with immediate effect in September - Daniel Leal/AFP

One hopes the Government would wrap its arms tightly around what is Britain’s only true remaining oil major at the very least.

But if ministers were being really smart they would be quietly trying to engineer a largely all-British affair and pushing BP to merge with its great rival Shell instead of waiting for it to be on the receiving end of an unwanted approach.

True, Shell is technically Anglo-Dutch but the consolidation of the company’s stock market listing on the London Stock Exchange means the British part of its heritage is much more dominant these days.

But the two sides need to act swiftly after they were left on the starting line of a final dash by America’s oil and gas titans for the Earth’s last remaining yet most bountiful fossil fuel drilling sites.

In what can only be interpreted as an emphatic rejection of forecasts for ‘peak demand’, as well as calls to embrace clean technology, Exxon and Chevron have doubled down on the dirty energy of yesteryear with an explosion of deal-making that has rocked a sector built on mega-mergers.

Chevron’s $53bn (£44bn) takeover of American rival Hess hands it a share of a gigantic oil field in the deep waters off the coast of Guyana, considered to be the most significant discovery that the industry has made in the last ten years.

It is the largest deal in Chevron’s history.

A fortnight earlier, the company’s rival and America’s other so-called supermajor ExxonMobil unveiled a $60bn takeover of shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer is the largest operator in the world’s most prolific oilfield: the Permian Basin that straddles Texas and New Mexico and it is ExxonMobil’s biggest acquisition since the company was formed out of the $75bn merger of Exxon and Mobil Oil a quarter of a century ago.

The flurry of activity is reminiscent of the late 1990s when the supermajors of today – BP-Amoco, Exxon-Mobil, Chevron-Texaco and Total-Elf – were created through a series of mega-mergers.

Amid the latest round of dealmaking, BP suddenly looks extremely vulnerable, prematurely shorn of a chief executive who appears to have presided over a toxic culture. Its strategy is completely up in the air too.

There are unmistakable echoes of the Deepwater Horizon crisis when Shell briefly weighed an opportunistic rescue of a company that looked to have been plunged into a death spiral by the exorbitant clean up and legal costs associated with the catastrophic Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

In the end, Shell chickened out, concerned that BP’s mounting legal liabilities could prove too big a handicap.

It is the deal that keeps getting away. In his memoirs Lord Browne, the former BP chief executive, revealed how management had wanted to merge with Shell in 2004.

Browne said it seemed “so obviously right to me and the executive team” but their plans never went any further because several board members didn’t want to rock the boat.

Obviously a tie-up would be subject to much scrutiny from the competition authorities.

But when Shell last looked at a possible bid for BP, the consensus was that their respective operations would be complementary because there was actually little overlap. The same may be true today.

A straight takeover of BP is unthinkable so a deal would have to be badged as a merger. There might be considerable disquiet in the Netherlands at such an arrangement given that Shell, with a market cap of £180bn, is worth twice as much as BP currently.

But the re-domiciling of Shell’s headquarters from the Hague to London means such concerns would be far easier to dismiss than previously. Even the “Royal Dutch” aspect of its name has been ditched.

Environmentalists will be alarmed at what such a union would mean for BP and Shell’s climate commitments but perhaps that wouldn’t matter as much as feared.

There are literally thousands of specialist renewable companies with far greater green credentials than the dinosaurs of Big Oil and they’re not restricted by the same overwhelming conflicts of interest. Let Shell, BP, Exxon and the rest have one final hurrah.

Allow them to run down their operations and hand the spoils to investors. Shareholders will then be free to plough the additional capital into a new generation of genuine clean energy trailblazers to lead the charge.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.