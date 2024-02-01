Why Oklahoma is again suing ClassWallet over education funds spent during the pandemic

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, left, and state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters are administered the oath by Chief Justice M. John Kane IV on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, during Inauguration Day ceremonies at the Oklahoma Capitol.

The state of Oklahoma has once again filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, the company picked to disburse pandemic-era education funds that now stands accused of breaching its contract.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the lawsuit on Tuesday, blaming ClassWallet for its role in misuse of taxpayer dollars during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The lawsuit does not name any state officials as defendants.

In 2020, Oklahoma began doling out federal Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief (GEER) funds to help low-income families purchase education materials while school buildings were closed due to high COVID-19 cases. But media reports and a federal audit found about $1.7 million was spent on noneducational purchases, including smartwatches, doorbells, furniture and air conditioners.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services by a third-party law firm, not by the attorney general's office. ClassWallet has not formally responded in court.

Who's responsible for misspent funds?

A year ago, newly elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond withdrew a similar lawsuit filed by his predecessor and vowed to investigate state officials who had a role overseeing the program. Former attorney general and Stitt appointee John O’Connor had filed the lawsuit but took no further action.

At the time, Drummond said the O'Connor lawsuit was without merit.

"It is clear that a number of state actors and other individuals are ultimately responsible for millions in misspent federal relief dollars," he said last year.

One lingering question is whether state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, who then served as Stitt's education secretary, had any role or culpability in the approval of misused funds. A scathing audit released in April blamed Walters — without ever naming him — for failures that resulted in the misspending of federal funds.

Like Stitt, Walters has directed blame at ClassWallet.

ClassWallet facing parallel investigations

Auditors reported they confirmed through interviews and emails indicating that Walters gave "blanket approval" of all vendors on the ClassWallet system. That approval included all items, including noneducational purchases, that retailers offered on the system, according to the audit.

The FBI also reportedly launched its own investigation into ClassWallet expenditures. Investigators previously discovered $1.7 million was spent on noneducational items.

ClassWallet provided a statement to The Oklahoman on Wednesday:

"The Oklahoma Attorney General and federal government officials have previously confirmed that, as a software provider, ClassWallet had neither responsibility for, nor authority, to exercise any decision-making with respect to the Oklahoma programs," the company said.

On Tuesday, Stitt said the company, also known in court documents as KLEO Inc., must be held responsible while protecting taxpayers from "holding the bill."

"The pandemic was a difficult and unprecedented time for all Oklahoma families, and it was our goal to do all we could to swiftly ease some of the burdens lower income families faced as they struggled to keep their kids in school or otherwise to do school from home," said Stitt. "A vendor, which said it would eliminate the possibility of fraudulent use of grant funds, didn’t uphold its end of the contract and taxpayer dollars were misused."

