Why Oklahoma is bringing suicide prevention strategies into the workplace

Oklahoma’s mental health leaders are working to prevent suicides by bringing suicide prevention strategies to the workplace.

The state mental health department worked with an international suicide prevention expert to develop free online training for businesses, called “Are You OK?” It’s aimed at helping managers recognize and address signs of mental health crises in the workplace.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is working with other state agencies and some private businesses to make the training part of onboarding processes for new employees in management roles.

The training launched in 2021, but the department ramped up outreach to businesses and state agencies this year. Since July, about 1,000 people in the state have completed the training.

Why teach about suicide prevention in the workplace, though? It’s the best chance we have to reach a population that might otherwise slip through the cracks, said Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas, the expert who helped Oklahoma develop the new training, at a recent presentation.

Most people who die by suicide are of working age, most have never interacted with a mental health resource, and often they have just one suicide attempt, Spencer-Thomas said.

“When we look at, how do we intercept? How do we intervene? They’re out of the education system. Most of them are also not accessing health care,” she said. “It’s the workplace ⁠— the workplace is the most cross-cutting system we have to help people who are at very high risk for suicide.”

Why Oklahoma, why the workplace

Oklahoma has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation ⁠— in 2020, it had the sixth-highest rate in the United States, with 869 suicide deaths recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data for 2021 has yet to be finalized, but provisional mortality statistics from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics show there were 878 suicide deaths in Oklahoma, the vast majority of them among people ages 18 to 65. The age group with the most suicide deaths in the provisional data was 35- to 44-year-olds.

Some of the occupations with the highest rates of suicides nationally are some of Oklahoma’s top employers, including oil and gas, agriculture and transportation.

OnCue is one of the Oklahoma-based businesses putting the “Are You OK?” training into practice. Mental health support has been a priority of the company’s, but leaders said employees had become more vocal about their concerns in recent years.

“We were seeing an uptrend of employees coming to us saying, ‘I’m suffering, I need help,’” said Norah McNeil, OnCue’s human resources manager.

OnCue area supervisors, who manage store managers, as well as corporate leaders are among some of the first employees to complete the “Are You OK?” training, and the company will work its way down the chain of command in getting the training to other managers, said Lisa Thomas, the company’s vice president of human resources.

Managers have responded positively to the training, she said. They’ve seen firsthand ⁠— with their employees, each other and even in their own families ⁠— the importance of mental health resources, she said.

“We had a couple of people here that were really excited to come to this (presentation),” Thomas said. “They’re hungry for more information on how to help.”

Spencer-Thomas, the expert who helped develop the “Are You OK?” training, spoke both at OnCue and at the chambers of commerce in Norman and Broken Arrow in late October.

In Norman, most attendees hadn’t taken the training, but many left interested in it, said Scott Martin, president of the Norman Chamber.

“I think people just have a really high degree of care for their employees, and they want to do what’s right by them,” Martin said. “And this seems to be a great opportunity to do that.”

Workplaces can be a key piece of suicide prevention efforts, in part because we spend a big chunk of our days at work, getting to know the people we work with, he said.

“I think we all kind of know if somebody’s having a bad day,” he said. “We all have a chance to be engaged, whether it’s in a supervisory role or the coworker role, in being there for a coworker.”

Want to bring suicide prevention training to your workplace?

Any organization can benefit from bringing suicide prevention training into the workplace, said Katie Lenhart, digital media manager with the state department of mental health. The training can make conversations around suicide and mental health less daunting.

“It really is just a simple conversation, being able to open up a dialogue with your employees and ask if they’re OK,” Lenhart said. “We’ve also heard that this training really helps people feel more prepared” for those conversations.

With workers and workplaces across many industries struggling with burnout and turnover, it’s especially well-timed, she said.

“Are You OK?” is intended for managers, supervisors, human resources and other workplace leaders. It’s a free, two-part training. To register online or to inquire about a workplace training plan, visit the state mental health department’s website.

The state offers other suicide prevention trainings, including Talk Saves Lives, which is also free and available online.

