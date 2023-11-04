Why Oklahoma County could use jail bond money to cover upcoming payroll

Oklahoma County commissioners will meet Monday to consider temporarily using $5 million from funds meant for the building of a new county jail. The funds will be paid back by mid-January.

It's not robbery. But inside of Oklahoma County, taking from Peter to pay Paul to keep up with current bills happens often.

Commissioners will be asked Monday to authorize the temporary use of $5 million in funds set aside to build the new county jail to help pay its ongoing bills.

The money will be repaid in mid-January, Oklahoma County Treasurer Butch Freeman said.

It isn't the first time the county has had to borrow money to meet payroll needs.

If commissioners approve the item, Oklahoma County so far will have made $27 million in transfers into its general fund from various county-controlled accounts to pay for ongoing operations during the current fiscal year, which started July 1.

The Oklahoma County Courthouse is pictured in October.

Why must Oklahoma County draw from various accounts to pay its bills?

Unlike every other county in the state, Oklahoma County doesn't have a sales tax, meaning it has no monthly source of revenue it can tap to pay ongoing expenses, primarily paying its employees.

Instead, it gets the majority of revenue it uses to operate annually (this year, about 76.3%) from ad valorem taxes property owners pay the county in December of each calendar year.

The county has a general fund budget this year of about $130.3 million (including a carry-over balance of about $13.4 million). The budget allocates revenues to fund the offices of its eight elected officials (including the county commissioners) and its jail operations.

Some of the money it gets through ad valorem taxes also is used in January to reimburse county accounts tapped prior to December to keep the government operating.

More: Does Oklahoma County have enough money to build the new jail that it needs?

"We have got the appropriations side, and then the cash side. We have to use cash to pay our bills. Once the money starts coming in, we repay wherever we had to transfer funds from," Freeman said.

Historically, the county typically begins making those transfers in August of each year, but occasionally has had to pull dollars into its general fund as early as July.

Over the past seven years, transfers involving a total of more than $100 million in county funds have been made, including:

$21.5 million in Fiscal 2016.

$17 million in Fiscal 2017.

$17.25 million in Fiscal 2018.

$16 million in Fiscal 2019.

$11.25 million in Fiscal 2020.

$19.5 million in Fiscal 2021.

$20 million in Fiscal 2022.

$27.5 million in Fiscal 2023.

"Many, many years ago, we used to have to go out and borrow funds from a bank to meet our monthly cash-flow requirements," Freeman said.

The last time Oklahoma County was required to do that was in Fiscal Year 2006, when it borrowed $8.5 million from BancFirst, and paid about $102,000 in interest on the short-term loan.

It isn't the first time Oklahoma County has had to borrow money to meet payroll needs.

Various accounts used by Oklahoma County to make ends meet

Oklahoma County routinely uses a number of county-controlled accounts as sources for revenue to make ends meet within its general fund.

Beyond the proposed use of $5 million from the jail bond issue that will be considered Monday, other sources the county so far has tapped to help pay the bills this year include:

A resale property account, $5 million.

An unapportioned fund, $1 million.

A protest tax fund, $1 million.

A highway cash fund, $7 million.

A county bridge and road improvements fund, $1 million.

A 2002 Tinker Air Force Base clearing fund, $2 million.

A 2008 County Bonds fund, $1 million.

A new jail capital projects fund, $4 million.

Are fund transfers to pay Oklahoma County's operational costs legal?

A law approved by Oklahoma's Legislature more than 20 years ago authorizes counties that use a budget board like Oklahoma County to transfer dollars from various county accounts into its general fund to pay monthly operational bills.

It requires the county treasurer to obtain permission from the administrator in charge of the fund before a transfer is made, however, and also prohibits a county from transferring any dollars for that purpose from a sinking fund that pays off bonds approved by voters. Transfers are required to be repaid once enough revenues are available.

In cases where bond funds are tapped, those requests are brought to elected county commissioners for review.

Oklahoma County has tapped a 2008 bond fund in past years (and this year as well) for temporary operational dollars, and records involving the transfers and repayments have been audited each year by Oklahoma's State Auditor and Inspector, county officials say.

Jered Davidson, an attorney with the Public Finance Law Group (which helped the county develop its jail bond issue) said Friday he believes the county's proposal is appropriate, provided the transfer is adequately documented, reviewed by the state auditor's office and is promptly repaid.

The current balance of Oklahoma County's 2023 jail bond fund is about $45.3 million. Revenues the county collects to retire that debt in December will be sent to investors Aug. 1, officials said.

Maughan

Commissioners will discuss another jail-related item Monday

Brian Maughan, chairman of Oklahoma County's Board of County Commissioners, told The Oklahoman he's thankful legislators made it possible for the county to handle its operational financial needs through fund transfers like what he and his colleagues will consider at Monday's meeting.

On Monday, commissioners also potentially could enter an executive session to discuss Oklahoma County's pending $2.5 million offer for about 50 acres of land north of Will Rogers World Airport as a site to use for the new jail.

The county still has not received any feedback from city officials about its offer beyond the letter it was sent on Oct. 18 by Terry Salmon, chairman of Oklahoma City's Airports Trust. In that letter, Salmon indicated questions needed addressed before the city could respond.

"We still have no answer," Maughan said Friday.

As for the item related to the fund transfer, Maughan said he is thankful legislators recognized the county's needs.

"We are able to work within existing resources to allow us to shift things around for cash flow purposes, then to make all those accounts whole again once we have all the receipts in from the property tax bills," Maughan said. "It has saved us an immense amount of money because of interest rates that otherwise would have been charged to us as loans.

"Thankfully, as a commissioner, I have never been in a situation where we had to borrow money," Maughan said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County could use jail bond money to cover other expenses