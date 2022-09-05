Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Old Dominion Freight Line’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Old Dominion Freight Line Worth?

According to my valuation model, Old Dominion Freight Line seems to be fairly priced at around 5.31% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Old Dominion Freight Line today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $258.50, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Old Dominion Freight Line’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Old Dominion Freight Line generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Old Dominion Freight Line's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ODFL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ODFL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Old Dominion Freight Line at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Old Dominion Freight Line you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Old Dominion Freight Line, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

