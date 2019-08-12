Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ODFL, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Old Dominion Freight Line here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past few years, ODFL has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 23%. Not surprisingly, ODFL outperformed its industry which returned 12%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. ODFL's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that ODFL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ODFL seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 20.83x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NasdaqGS:ODFL Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

